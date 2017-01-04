Council to consider DOT plans for downtown

The Ketchikan City Council will talk Thursday about the Alaska Department of Transportation's proposed redesign of Front, Mill and Stedman streets, which make up the primary corridor running through Ketchikan's downtown. According to a memo from Assistant City Manager David Martin, two DOT representatives will attend Thursday's regular Council meeting to answer questions and hear comments about the plan, which would reduce the overall road width along Front Street by seven feet in some areas, and three feet in others.

