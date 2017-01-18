City hopes boro will help with anti-hawking effort

The Ketchikan City Council on Thursday will vote on a resolution honoring retiring Police Chief Alan Bengaard; the Council also will consider sending a request to the Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly, asking that it no longer issue permits for sales downtown that happen outside of a structure. The City of Ketchikan has a measure in place that prohibits such sales - it's part of an effort to discourage hawking during the hectic summer tourist season.

