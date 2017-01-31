Chamber bestows six community awards
Recently retired Dr. David Johnson was honored during this weekend's Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, as was Trident Seafoods founder Chuck Bundrant. Chuck Bundrant celebrated his birthday in Ketchikan, surrounded by his family and a crowd of local residents who turned out for the Chamber of Commerce's annual awards banquet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
|Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|raggsncody
|1
|Halibut fishing (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC