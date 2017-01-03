Assembly divided on 'divided loyalty' proposal
The Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly agreed Tuesday to add provisions to the borough's ethics code, but was divided on one portion of the proposed change. The Assembly in a split vote removed a section that would have required elected officials to declare instances where their loyalty may be divided.
