Alaska expected to lose 7,500 jobs in 2017
State analysts predict Alaska will lose thousands of jobs this year as it continues to deal with the effects of low oil prices. The Ketchikan Daily News reports the Alaska Department of Labor estimates the state will lose about 7,500 jobs in 2017, a little more than 2 percent of its total workforce.
