Activism as endurance test: Alaskans march on DC
In addition to the thousands who marched in Alaska the day after President Trump's inauguration, hundreds of Alaskans also flew across the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C. Estimates put it as one of the largest protests in the capital's history. One Juneau protestor learned that being in it was a bit of an endurance test.
