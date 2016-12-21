US Expansion Continues: My Place Hotel-Ketchikan, AK

My Place Hotels of America is pleased to announce it will soon double its presence in Alaska with the opening of My Place Hotel- Ketchikan, AK! The project is on target to complete construction by beginning of February, with opening anticipated shortly thereafter. Located at 3612 North Tongass Avenue, the brand new 3-story, extended stay hotel will offer 64 guest rooms with stunning views of the Tongass Narrows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.