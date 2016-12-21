US Expansion Continues: My Place Hotel-Ketchikan, AK
My Place Hotels of America is pleased to announce it will soon double its presence in Alaska with the opening of My Place Hotel- Ketchikan, AK! The project is on target to complete construction by beginning of February, with opening anticipated shortly thereafter. Located at 3612 North Tongass Avenue, the brand new 3-story, extended stay hotel will offer 64 guest rooms with stunning views of the Tongass Narrows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no...
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
|Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|raggsncody
|1
|Halibut fishing (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC