Tides and currents to delay MV Kennicott, Alaska Marine Highway System says

The Alaska Marine Highway announced Tuesday that the MV Kennicott's schedule will experience some delays starting Dec. 30 because of tides and currents. The Kennicott will leave Bellingham, Wash., on schedule Dec. 30, but will be about three-and-a-half hours late arriving about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in Ketchikan.

