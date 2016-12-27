Tides and currents to delay MV Kennicott, Alaska Marine Highway System says
The Alaska Marine Highway announced Tuesday that the MV Kennicott's schedule will experience some delays starting Dec. 30 because of tides and currents. The Kennicott will leave Bellingham, Wash., on schedule Dec. 30, but will be about three-and-a-half hours late arriving about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in Ketchikan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no...
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
|Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|raggsncody
|1
|Halibut fishing (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC