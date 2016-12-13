Report: Improvements needed for Kayhi activities
An investigation into Ketchikan High School's activities program shows no violations of federal Title IX regulations. But the report does indicate that written policies have not been reviewed and implemented by administrators, and that activities are "significantly underfunded," and to some degree mismanaged.
