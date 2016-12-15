Record-breaking 2017 cruise visitor projection
The Crystal Serenity was the first large cruise ship of the 2016 season to stop in Ketchikan. The City of Ketchikan's Port and Harbors Department has released the draft 2017 cruise ship calendar, along with a projection for a record number of cruise visitors next year.
