Pot, Deer Mountain among top stories of 2016
Pot continued to be a hot topic in the City of Ketchikan this year, the borough lost its education funding lawsuit on appeal, and Deer Mountain remains under threat of logging. The City of Ketchikan started 2016 with a debate over whether to temporarily ban retail marijuana within city limits, and that debate continued in one form or another through late spring.
