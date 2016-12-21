Ortiz hears pre-session input from Ketchikan Assembly
House District 36 Rep. Dan Ortiz gave a presentation Monday to the Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly, fielded questions and heard some advice and concerns from Assembly members. As Rep. Ortiz prepares for the upcoming legislative session, he's talking with local residents and government officials about what they'd like to see him work on while in Juneau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
Add your comments below
