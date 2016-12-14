Museum renovation on track for spring opening
Anita Maxwell and Tim Whiteley walk through the Tongass Historical Museum's main floor, which is under renovation. Anyone who has driven through Ketchikan's downtown recently probably has noticed construction activity at the city-owned Centennial Building - home to the Tongass Historical Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no...
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
|Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|raggsncody
|1
|Halibut fishing (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC