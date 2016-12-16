Meth trafficking charges end in convi...

Meth trafficking charges end in convictions for 2 Ketchikan men

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A Ketchikan jury has found two men guilty of drug trafficking charges, which originated from the discovery of nearly 7 ounces of methamphetamine in a garage in the Southeast community. William Riggs, 54, and Charles Woolsey, 59, were found guilty of third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance - possession of meth with the intent to distribute, according to the Office of Special Prosecutions.

