Meth trafficking charges end in convictions for 2 Ketchikan men
A Ketchikan jury has found two men guilty of drug trafficking charges, which originated from the discovery of nearly 7 ounces of methamphetamine in a garage in the Southeast community. William Riggs, 54, and Charles Woolsey, 59, were found guilty of third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance - possession of meth with the intent to distribute, according to the Office of Special Prosecutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no...
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
|Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|raggsncody
|1
|Halibut fishing (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC