Meth trafficking charges end in convictions for 2 Ketchikan men

A Ketchikan jury has found two men guilty of drug trafficking charges, which originated from the discovery of nearly 7 ounces of methamphetamine in a garage in the Southeast community. William Riggs, 54, and Charles Woolsey, 59, were found guilty of third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance - possession of meth with the intent to distribute, according to the Office of Special Prosecutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.