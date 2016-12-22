Klein new community rep for Alaska se...

Klein new community rep for Alaska senators

Chere Klein has been hired as the new Ketchikan representative for Alaska's Congressional Delegation in the U.S. Senate. Klein will be the liaison for constituents in Ketchikan and other communities in southern Southeast Alaska, according to a Thursday announcement from Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan.

