Ketchikan's Judge Stephens reappointed presiding judge for Southeast

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Ketchikan Superior Court Judge Trevor Stephens has been reappointed the presiding judge for the First Judicial District that includes Southeast Alaska. Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Craig Stowers on Wednesday announced Stephens' appointment for the next year, as well as his appointments for presiding judges in the three other judicial districts.

Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

