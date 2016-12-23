Kahi Interact donates pie proceeds to...

Kahi Interact donates pie proceeds to Pioneers

Friday Dec 23 Read more: KRBD-FM Ketchikan

Every November, just before Thanksgiving, Ketchikan High School's Rotary Interact club - the high school version of Rotary - organizes a pie auction. Money from the auction goes to the Ketchikan Pioneers Home, and usually the students are able to raise a couple thousand dollars.

Ketchikan, AK

