Firefighters extinguish blaze at Ketchikan home
The Ketchikan Daily News that firefighters from the North Tongass Volunteer Fire Department, the City of Ketchikan and South Tongass knocked down the fire on Sunday. North Tongass Fire Chief Jerry Kiffer says no one was injured in the blaze and the top floor of the two-story building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
