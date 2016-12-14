City, KPU budgets up for Council adoption
The Ketchikan City Council will consider action on the 2017 City of Ketchikan and Ketchikan Public Utilities budgets during its regular meeting Thursday. The Council must approve both budgets by the end of the year, and with no more meetings planned this month, it's likely Council members will finalize both budgets Thursday.
