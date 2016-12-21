Bollinger Delivers 21st Uscg FRC

Bollinger Shipyards has delivered the USCGC JOHN MCCORMICK, the 21st Fast Response Cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard . The 154 foot patrol craft USCGC JOHN MCCORMICK is the 21st vessel in the Coast Guard's Sentinel-class FRC program, and the first FRC to be stationed at Ketchikan, Alaska .

