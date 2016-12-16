Assembly to vote again on collections contract
The Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly on Monday will vote on a motion submitted by Assembly Member Mike Painter to reconsider its rejection of a contract with Professional Credit Services to collect debt owed to the borough. The contract was voted down during the last Assembly meeting after concerns were raised about the commission rate, how the different bidders had been scored, and whether to award the contract to an Outside firm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
Add your comments below
Ketchikan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no...
|Jul '16
|Ben
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Good Doctor (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|2
|Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|zeke the pinhead
|1
|Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|ann
|1
|Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|raggsncody
|1
|Halibut fishing (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ketchikan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC