Assembly to vote again on collections contract

The Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly on Monday will vote on a motion submitted by Assembly Member Mike Painter to reconsider its rejection of a contract with Professional Credit Services to collect debt owed to the borough. The contract was voted down during the last Assembly meeting after concerns were raised about the commission rate, how the different bidders had been scored, and whether to award the contract to an Outside firm.

