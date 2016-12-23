AK: Bringing sourdough home for the h...

AK: Bringing sourdough home for the holidays

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: APRN

If you've ever flown home for the holidays you know it's no easy feat- with everything from weather delays to wailing infants. But what's it like to travel with a companion that's more than 100 years old and could explode at any moment? KCAW's Emily Russell flew home for the holidays with a living, breathing, centuries-old jar of sourdough starter and has the story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ketchikan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Southeast Alaska town, roaming grizzlies, no... Jul '16 Ben 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
Good Doctor (Nov '15) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 2
Looking for a nice , Busty Pinhead woman, Kleutsch (Apr '16) Apr '16 zeke the pinhead 1
News Mat-Su gets good news in effort to offload ferr... (Mar '16) Mar '16 ann 1
News Screen grab from NOAA, taken 4:30 p.m. on Oct. ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 raggsncody 1
Halibut fishing (Jul '15) Jul '15 Tom 1
See all Ketchikan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ketchikan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Ketchikan Gateway County was issued at December 24 at 3:19PM AKST

Ketchikan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ketchikan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Ketchikan, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,321,974

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC