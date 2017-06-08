Three people killed in crash on SH 16 near Fredericksburg
Seven days into what is dubbed the "100 deadliest days for teenager drivers," an SUV with four teenagers on board was involved in a car crash that ultimately killed three people Wednesday night in Gillespie County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the two-vehicle crash happened around 7 p.m. on State Highway 16 approximately 20 miles south of Fredericksburg.
