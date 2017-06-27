The "Star Theater," Bandera's first m...

The "Star Theater," Bandera's first movie theater

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

Part II As reported in the previous article, the Star Theater, Bandera's first known silent movie theater, was operated by Walter Tigner and B.A. Cox. Music or sound was provided by one or more musicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kerrville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crooked Pastor of greater Grace Church Tue raindancer 1
Looking for quick fun Jun 15 chilli 2
horny and looking now Jun 15 chilli 1
lone star candy bar Jun 9 pop 1
News I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08) Jun 7 USS LIBERTY 10
Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07) Jun 7 yidfellas v USA 47
News Racism in Kerrville: An Introduction (May '10) Jun 7 yidfellas v USA 2
See all Kerrville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kerrville Forum Now

Kerrville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kerrville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Kerrville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,972 • Total comments across all topics: 282,098,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC