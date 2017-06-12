Texas mother jailed in deaths of two toddlers left in car overnight, police say
There are 1 comment on the WBAL-AM Baltimore story from Saturday Jun 10, titled Texas mother jailed in deaths of two toddlers left in car overnight, police say. In it, WBAL-AM Baltimore reports that:
A Texas mother is accused of intentionally leaving her two young daughters inside a car for more than 15 hours, leading to their deaths, authorities said. Amanda Hawkins, 19, was arrested in San Antonio on Thursday and faces two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, the Kerr County sheriff said in a statement.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
|
#1 Sunday Jun 11
Let me have this useless cu . . for a week or two and I guarantee you there will be no need for a trial. It would take a little longer, but she deserves what she gave and her friends deserve about 25-years without parole. What is wrong with these young people, there are just to many of them behaving like animals.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lone star candy bar
|Jun 9
|pop
|1
|I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08)
|Jun 7
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07)
|Jun 7
|yidfellas v USA
|47
|Racism in Kerrville: An Introduction (May '10)
|Jun 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|f.i.s.d. sucks now (Feb '09)
|Jun 6
|Anonymous
|6
|Maria Castillo
|May 31
|Random as can be
|2
|Looking for quick fun
|May 27
|30lookingforfun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC