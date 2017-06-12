Teen whose daughters died in baking c...

Teen whose daughters died in baking car left them before

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Teen mom whose toddlers died in baking car where she left them for 15 hours to party had left daughters alone to go to drug houses before - and often 'got physical' with them Amanda Hawkins, 19, of Kerrville, Texas, is facing two counts of abandoning or endangering a child over deaths of her daughters on June 7 Addyson Overgard-Eddy, two, and Brynn Hawkins, one, were left in the car for more than 15 hours while their mother attended a party Now DailyMail.com can disclose how Hawkins had previously gone to parties where people were doing drugs - while leaving her daughters in car outside Friend said of teen mom: 'If the youngest ever did something wrong, and also the oldest, she would get physical.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kerrville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for quick fun 48 min chilli 2
horny and looking now 1 hr chilli 1
lone star candy bar Jun 9 pop 1
News I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08) Jun 7 USS LIBERTY 10
Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07) Jun 7 yidfellas v USA 47
News Racism in Kerrville: An Introduction (May '10) Jun 7 yidfellas v USA 2
f.i.s.d. sucks now (Feb '09) Jun 6 Anonymous 6
See all Kerrville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kerrville Forum Now

Kerrville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kerrville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Kerrville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,868 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC