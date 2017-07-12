Statement from NAHB Chairman Granger MacDonald on Proposed Canadian Lumber Tariffs
"Adding this new tariff to the proposed 20 percent countervailing lumber duty that the Trump administration slapped on imports of lumber this spring means that total tariffs would be a whopping 27 percent. Given that lumber is a major component in new home construction, the combined duties will harm housing affordability and price countless American households out of the housing market."
