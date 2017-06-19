Nonfiction and Memoir Writing Workshop with Justin Rogers
Creative nonfiction is a mix of techniques and ideas that can be in the form of an essay, a journal article, a research paper, a memoir, or a poem. Your writing does not have to be personal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for quick fun
|Jun 15
|chilli
|2
|horny and looking now
|Jun 15
|chilli
|1
|lone star candy bar
|Jun 9
|pop
|1
|I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08)
|Jun 7
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07)
|Jun 7
|yidfellas v USA
|47
|Racism in Kerrville: An Introduction (May '10)
|Jun 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|f.i.s.d. sucks now (Feb '09)
|Jun 6
|Anonymous
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC