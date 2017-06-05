Mother arrested in death of daughters who were left in vehicle

A Kerr County woman has been charged with child endangerment over the deaths of her two young daughters who authorities say succumbed after being intentionally left in a vehicle 15 for hours, until noon Wednesday. "This is by far the most horrific case of child endangerment that I have seen in the 37 years that I have been in law enforcement," Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said in a press release Friday announcing the arrest of Amanda Hawkins , 19. He said the charges against her could be upgraded due to the deaths of Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy , 2, at University Hospital on Thursday.

