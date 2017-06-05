Mother arrested in death of daughters...

Mother arrested in death of daughters who were left in vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A Kerr County woman has been charged with child endangerment over the deaths of her two young daughters who authorities say succumbed after being intentionally left in a vehicle 15 for hours, until noon Wednesday. "This is by far the most horrific case of child endangerment that I have seen in the 37 years that I have been in law enforcement," Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said in a press release Friday announcing the arrest of Amanda Hawkins , 19. He said the charges against her could be upgraded due to the deaths of Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy , 2, at University Hospital on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kerrville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08) Wed USS LIBERTY 10
Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07) Wed yidfellas v USA 47
News Racism in Kerrville: An Introduction (May '10) Wed yidfellas v USA 2
f.i.s.d. sucks now (Feb '09) Jun 6 Anonymous 6
Maria Castillo May 31 Random as can be 2
Looking for quick fun May 27 30lookingforfun 1
fbg pd (Oct '15) May 26 Tim 39
See all Kerrville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kerrville Forum Now

Kerrville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kerrville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Kerrville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,433 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC