More than Half of River Trash was Rec...

More than Half of River Trash was Recycled

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

The annual Medina River Cleanup on May 6 filled two large dumpsters, one of which was full of metal that was recycled. Kerrville Recycling measured 4,080 lbs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kerrville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08) 12 hr USS LIBERTY 10
Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07) 12 hr yidfellas v USA 47
News Racism in Kerrville: An Introduction (May '10) 12 hr yidfellas v USA 2
f.i.s.d. sucks now (Feb '09) Tue Anonymous 6
Maria Castillo May 31 Random as can be 2
Looking for quick fun May 27 30lookingforfun 1
fbg pd (Oct '15) May 26 Tim 39
See all Kerrville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kerrville Forum Now

Kerrville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kerrville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Kerrville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,596,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC