Mom declined to bring doomed kids inside residence, officials say

Amanda Kristene Hawkins, 19, was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her two daughters, ages 1 and 2, died June 8 after being left in her SUV for 15 hours in front of a friend's house in Kerrville. Hawkins was arrested in San Antonio and was transferred to the Kerrville jail Monday, June 12. less Amanda Kristene Hawkins, 19, was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her two daughters, ages 1 and 2, died June 8 after being left in her SUV for 15 hours in front of a friend's house in ... more Despite the cries of her two infant daughters left in a vehicle outside a friend's home in Kerrville last week, authorities say Amanda Hawkins wouldn't bring them into the house where she stayed overnight.

