Mom Accused of Leaving Children in Car for 15 Hours Allegedly Said,...

The Texas mom charged in the death of her young daughters allegedly told friends to ignore the cries coming from her car, saying the children would eventually tire themselves out, according to reports. Amanda Hawkins, 19, is accused of leaving her children, ages 1 and 2, in her car for at least 15 hours as she spent time at a friend's home Tuesday and into Wednesday, Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said.

