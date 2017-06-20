Jordanian behind deaths of three Green Berets charged with murder
An Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Staff Sgt. James Moriarty at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lone star candy bar
|22 hr
|pop
|1
|I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08)
|Jun 7
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07)
|Jun 7
|yidfellas v USA
|47
|Racism in Kerrville: An Introduction (May '10)
|Jun 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|f.i.s.d. sucks now (Feb '09)
|Jun 6
|Anonymous
|6
|Maria Castillo
|May 31
|Random as can be
|2
|Looking for quick fun
|May 27
|30lookingforfun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC