Bereaved US dad believes Jordan court will 'render justice'

In this June 17, 2017 photo, James Moriarty, 70, sits for an interview about the death and trial of his son, fallen U.S. Green Beret Kevin McEnroe, in Amman, Jordan. Both Brian McEnroe and James Moriarty, fathers of two of the three American soldiers who were shot dead at a Jordanian military base, are attending the latest hearing in the trial here of the Jordanian serviceman accused of killing them.

