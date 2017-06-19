Bereaved US dad believes Jordan court...

Bereaved US dad believes Jordan court will 'render justice'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this June 17, 2017 photo, James Moriarty, 70, sits for an interview about the death and trial of his son, fallen U.S. Green Beret Kevin McEnroe, in Amman, Jordan. Both Brian McEnroe and James Moriarty, fathers of two of the three American soldiers who were shot dead at a Jordanian military base, are attending the latest hearing in the trial here of the Jordanian serviceman accused of killing them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kerrville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for quick fun Jun 15 chilli 2
horny and looking now Jun 15 chilli 1
lone star candy bar Jun 9 pop 1
News I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08) Jun 7 USS LIBERTY 10
Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07) Jun 7 yidfellas v USA 47
News Racism in Kerrville: An Introduction (May '10) Jun 7 yidfellas v USA 2
f.i.s.d. sucks now (Feb '09) Jun 6 Anonymous 6
See all Kerrville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kerrville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for Kerr County was issued at June 23 at 10:31PM CDT

Kerrville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kerrville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Kerrville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,852 • Total comments across all topics: 281,976,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC