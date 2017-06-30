Austin Lounge Lizards to bring humor, bluegrass, new line-up to The Palms

The Texas-based Austin Lounge Lizards have been blazing a wickedly funny musical trail through topics as varied as politics, love, popular culture, and how to handle long-winded barflies for more than 35 years, using bluegrass, country and Texas swing as the backdrop for their humorous lyrics. When the Lizards return to The Palms Playhouse, 13 Main St. in Winters, at 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, founding members Hank Card and Conrad Deisler will be joined by former Lizards Tim Wilson and Kirk Williams, both of whom recently rejoined the band.

