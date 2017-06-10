Annual Summer Stampede relies on rela...

Annual Summer Stampede relies on relaxed atmosphere, non-juried sale with no bidding

Saturday Jun 10

"Catch the Roan," an oil painting by Herman Walker, of Kerrville, will be on display Saturday at the Summer Stampede Western Art & Gear Show at the National Ranching Heritage Center, 3121 Fourth St. "Abilene," a bronze by Jan Mapes, of Kim, Colo., will be on display Saturday at the Summer Stampede Western Art & Gear Show at the National Ranching Heritage Center, 3121 Fourth St. "Bull," an oil painting by Toni Arnett, of Lubbock, will be on display Saturday at the Summer Stampede Western Art & Gear Show at the National Ranching Heritage Center, 3121 Fourth St. "Morning Sun Near Study Butte," an oil painting by Mary Baxter, of Marfa, will be on display Saturday at the Summer Stampede Western Art & Gear Show at the National Ranching Heritage Center, 3121 Fourth St. Steel spurs with silver and copper overlay, by Billy Klapper, of Pampa, will be on display Saturday at the Summer Stampede ... (more)

