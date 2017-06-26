'Angel of Death' nurse suspected of k...

'Angel of Death' nurse suspected of killing 60 children now charged in 2-year-old's 1981 death

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Boston Herald

Texas authorities have added to the murder accusations against a former pediatric nurse who is already serving time in prison and is suspected of killing as many as 60 children. Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood last month charged Genene Jones - nicknamed by media as the "Angel of Death" - with murder in the 1981 death of 11-month-old Joshua Sawyer, who was killed via a fatal overdose of the anti-seizure drug Dilantin at San Antonio's Bexar County Hospital.

