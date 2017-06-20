2018 release of baby killer is unlikely

2018 release of baby killer is unlikely

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Genene Jones, then 33, was facing trial on a murder charge alleging she killed a 15-month -old girl with a dose of a paralyzing drug. Here, she arrives at the Williamson County courthouse Monday for the start of her trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kerrville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lone star candy bar 13 hr pop 1
News I Want to Know: Why is it trashy? (Oct '08) Jun 7 USS LIBERTY 10
Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07) Jun 7 yidfellas v USA 47
News Racism in Kerrville: An Introduction (May '10) Jun 7 yidfellas v USA 2
f.i.s.d. sucks now (Feb '09) Jun 6 Anonymous 6
Maria Castillo May 31 Random as can be 2
Looking for quick fun May 27 30lookingforfun 1
See all Kerrville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kerrville Forum Now

Kerrville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kerrville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Kerrville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,531 • Total comments across all topics: 281,655,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC