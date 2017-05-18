Timber tariffs not the way to go, U.S. home builders 0

A 20 per cent U.S. duty imposed on Canadian lumber exports will harm American home buyers, consumers and businesses, said the Washington-based National Association of Home Builders . "NAHB is deeply disappointed in this short-sighted action by the U.S. Department of Commerce that will ultimately do nothing to resolve issues causing the U.S.-Canadian lumber trade dispute but will negatively harm American consumers and housing affordability," said NAHB Chairman Granger MacDonald, a home builder and developer from Kerrville, Texas, in a statement.

