Timber tariffs not the way to go, U.S. home builders 0
A 20 per cent U.S. duty imposed on Canadian lumber exports will harm American home buyers, consumers and businesses, said the Washington-based National Association of Home Builders . "NAHB is deeply disappointed in this short-sighted action by the U.S. Department of Commerce that will ultimately do nothing to resolve issues causing the U.S.-Canadian lumber trade dispute but will negatively harm American consumers and housing affordability," said NAHB Chairman Granger MacDonald, a home builder and developer from Kerrville, Texas, in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Ontario Business.
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maria Castillo
|May 14
|Terminator
|1
|Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07)
|May 11
|TNH3109
|43
|fbg pd (Oct '15)
|May 10
|Random as can be
|37
|cheaters (Feb '09)
|May 4
|Why not
|14
|Stolen chandelier
|May 3
|Random as can be
|3
|GC Sutherland Ranch (13th Floor Elevators)
|Apr 30
|Dbnnck
|2
|Red head at taco casa
|Apr '17
|Thatbitch
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC