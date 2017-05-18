Peterson named Top 20 Rural Community...

Peterson named Top 20 Rural Community Hospital in nation

Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville was recently named one of the Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals in the country and is the only hospital in Texas to make this exclusive list. The Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals, including Peterson Regional Medical Center, scored best among Perspective Payment System hospitals on iVantage Health Analytics' Hospital Strength Indexa .

