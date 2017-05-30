New charge in Bexar Co. for 'Angel of Death' baby-killing nurse
Genene Jones, a former nurse at hospitals in San Antonio and Kerrville who is shown in this 1984 photo, is serving a 99-year sentence for killing Chelsea McClellan, who was 15 months old when she was given a fatal overdose of muscle relaxers in 1982. Genene Jones, a former nurse at hospitals in San Antonio and Kerrville who is shown in this 1984 photo, is serving a 99-year sentence for killing Chelsea McClellan, who was 15 months old when she was given a Genene Jones is nearing the end of her time at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit prison in Gatesville, but prosecutors haven't given up trying to keep her behind bars.
