Kerr County Market Days and HC Swap Meet scheduled for May 6

Shoppers looking for unique items, bargains, spring spruce-ups and Mother's Day gifts will be flocking to the next Kerr County Market Days and Hill Country Swap Meet on Saturday, May 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville, admission is free and there's plenty of free parking. LuAnn Anderson, event manager, recommends attendees come early for the best selection.

