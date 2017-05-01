Former Mexia coach honored at Schreiner reunion
A man whose name may be familiar to those who lived in Mexia in the mid-1970s, Bob Henry, was posthumously honored at Schreiner University in Kerrville by having the baseball field named after him, and his number retired. Schreiner University's reunion, called Recall Weekend, featured the dedication of the baseball field, now called Coach Bob Henry Field, on Saturday, April 22, as well as the retiring of Henry's 37 jersey number in a ceremony.
