FORECAST: Oppressive humidity coupled with heat Friday, storms possible by Sunday

Friday May 26 Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Friday's forecast for Austin: A wretched mix of heat and humidity will send "feels-like" temperatures soaring well past 100 degrees across the Austin area, bringing the sort of oppressive heat typically associated with the Gulf Coast for the Friday and Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. The National Weather Service's computer models show the heat index hitting 105 in Austin proper.

