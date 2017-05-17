Economic Snapshot: Builder confidence at second-highest level since recession

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose two points to a level of 70 in May. This is the second-highest HMI reading since the economic downturn in 2008. "This report shows that builders' optimism in the housing market is solidifying, even as they deal with higher building material costs and shortages of lots and labor," said NAHB Chairman Granger MacDonald, a homebuilder and developer from Kerrville, Texas.

