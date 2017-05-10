"Damsels and Dragons, Oh My; An Introduction to the Odonates"
The public is invited to attend the May meeting of Texas Master Naturalist-Hill Country Chapter to hear a presentation focused on damselflies and dragonflies, master predators both as aquatic larvae and air-borne adults. Join Interpreter and Naturalist Craig Hensley from Guadalupe River State Park for a presentation about these fascinating, diverse and important critters.
