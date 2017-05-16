Daily market update: May 16, 2017
Builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes rose two points in May to a level of 70 on the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index . "This report shows that builders' optimism in the housing market is solidifying, even as they deal with higher building material costs and shortages of lots and labor," said NAHB Chairman Granger MacDonald, a home builder and developer from Kerrville, Texas, in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maria Castillo
|May 14
|Terminator
|1
|Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07)
|May 11
|TNH3109
|43
|fbg pd (Oct '15)
|May 10
|Random as can be
|37
|cheaters (Feb '09)
|May 4
|Why not
|14
|Stolen chandelier
|May 3
|Random as can be
|3
|GC Sutherland Ranch (13th Floor Elevators)
|Apr 30
|Dbnnck
|2
|Red head at taco casa
|Apr '17
|Thatbitch
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC