Daily market update: May 16, 2017

Daily market update: May 16, 2017

Tuesday May 16

Builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes rose two points in May to a level of 70 on the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index . "This report shows that builders' optimism in the housing market is solidifying, even as they deal with higher building material costs and shortages of lots and labor," said NAHB Chairman Granger MacDonald, a home builder and developer from Kerrville, Texas, in a news release.

Kerrville, TX

