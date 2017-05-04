Cathy's Fine Chocolate celebrates sweet opening

Cathy's Fine Chocolate, located at 11768 Park Rd 37 in Lakehills, celebrated an official ribbon cutting this past Friday, full of chocolate, wine and eight years of sweet success for owner and custom chocolatier Cathy Locke. "My goal to become a unique, custom chocolatier came from a lifelong desire to learn how to combine the world of chocolates and my love for Texas wines and an ongoing fascination with viniculture," Locke said.

