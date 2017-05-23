Bandera Masonic Lodge to host open house
Bandera's Masonic Lodge will host an open house May 27 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Lodge's headquarters, located on State Highway 173 South. Anyone interested in learning more about Masonic practices is welcome to attend and enjoy free refreshments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kerrville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07)
|Tue
|Disgusted Ingram ...
|44
|METHAMPHETAMINE Will the punishment fit the cri... (May '16)
|Tue
|Disgusted Ingram ...
|18
|Maria Castillo
|May 14
|Terminator
|1
|fbg pd (Oct '15)
|May 10
|Random as can be
|37
|cheaters (Feb '09)
|May 4
|Why not
|14
|Stolen chandelier
|May 3
|Random as can be
|3
|GC Sutherland Ranch (13th Floor Elevators)
|Apr 30
|Dbnnck
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kerrville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC