4th Annual Kerrville Festival of the Arts

George Boutwell, Official Texas State Artist of 2006 to be among 120 vendors Art aficionados are in for a treat this Memorial Day weekend when the 4th annual Kerrville Festival of the Arts returns to the downtown streets. This juried show will feature over 120 vendor booths this year, says LuAnn Anderson, Executive Director of the event.

